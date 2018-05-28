14-year-old Cy-Fair student arrested for making threats against Spillane Middle School

EMBED </>More Videos

Spillane Middle School student arrested for posting threat online (KTRK)

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
A 14-year-old Cy-Fair student was arrested for making threats against three students at Spillane Middle School.

The district confirmed that the student was arrested following a tip.

Law enforcement sources told Eyewitness News that he had a hit list of three students who attend the middle school.

The district released the following statement about the threats:
After receiving a tip regarding a potential threat, CFISD Police and HCSO conducted a thorough investigation resulting in the arrest of a middle school student. All threats, regardless of the intent, will be taken seriously and dealt with to the fullest extent of the law. CFISD is committed to being proactive to ensure the safety of our students, staff and community.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school threatschool safetythreatCypress
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News