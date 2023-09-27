Classroom to the table: How Needville High School's pasture is impacting students

Needville High School offering unique courses to educate students about an industry that made the area, and how it's still a big part of their lives.

NEEDVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- As demographics change, Needville High School offers unique courses to educate students about an industry that made the area, and how it's still a big part of their lives.

At Needville High School, the assignments aren't only found inside the classrooms. Nestled next to its athletic fields, there's a hands on experience making a major impact.

"It's very special because not many kids get to experience this, and it opens up a new world for them," Needville High School student Colton Ondruch said.

There are about 50 cattle roaming the high school's grounds. There's also a pond stocked full of catfish. Animals that hundreds of students at the high school have studied. Some work on the pasture upkeep, and others learn about how the animals go from birth to the grocery store.

"It definitely teaches kids a lot about agriculture and what they need," Needville High School student Malorie Kveton said.

"It's not just go to the grocery store and get your food," Ondruch explained. "There's a lot more that goes into it."

The agriculture experience started more than ten years ago. As the demographics changed, educators wanted to offer students a glimpse into what rural life offers.

"A lot of them don't want to do it or they're scared to do it, but when we get them out here the change that we see and the growth that we see you can't put anything on there,"

Needville High School teacher Michael Poe said. "It's just a great, great program."

Labor statistics show Fort Bend County is well below the national average for agriculture workers.

The latest USDA census of agriculture shows the number of farms in Fort Bend County fell by ten percent from 2017 to 2012. Declining numbers are a reason why Needville High School offers this course.

"At the end of the day, we want them to be better consumers," Poe explained. "They're going to be better consumers because of what they're going to learn here outside with their hands on."

Course that teach students more than learning where their food comes from. "They're just like big old puppy dogs," Kveton said. "They're crazy or they're very sweet."

A knowledge Needville educators say more students should learn as rural communities change.

"Many kids have no idea what goes into it or have never been around cattle or even just in a pasture with a fence around it," Ondruch said. "It definitely gives them a whole new perspective of things."

A viewpoint Needville students get just feet away from the campus.