13-year-old girl shot when bullets fly into bedroom during drive-by in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 13-year-old girl was injured in a drive-by shooting when bullets flew into her bedroom overnight in northeast Houston.

Police say more than a dozen shots were fired at her home on Locksley and Wayside around 11:55 p.m. Seven of those bullets went into the girl's bedroom.

Detectives say they aren't sure who fired into the home or why. Authorities told ABC13 the girl was inside the home with her family.

She was lying on her bed at the time of the shooting.

"We can't even say wrong place because she was in her room, at home, at nighttime, where she should be as a 13-year-old," said HPD Det. Ana Hernandez.

The girl was hit in the leg. She is expected to be okay.

HPD has no information on suspects at this time.

