EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3540872" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. Abbott announces $120M in funding for safety action plan at Texas schools.

Fielding questions from journalists is part of the job for White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, but on Wednesday, a question from a young reporter got more than a typical response.During the White House press briefing, Sanders got emotional answering a question from 13-year-old student Benje Choucroun."My school, we recently had a lockdown drill. One thing that affects mine and other students' mental health is to worry about the fact that we or our friends could get shot at school. Can you tell me what the administration has done and will do to prevent these senseless tragedies?"Sanders responded, choking back tears."I think that as a kid and certainly as a parent, there is nothing that could be more terrifying for a kid to go to school and not feel safe. So I'm sorry that you feel that way. This administration takes it seriously and the School Safety Commission that the president convened is meeting this week. Again an official meeting to discuss the best ways forward and how we can do every single thing within our power to protect kids in our schools and to make them feel safe and make their parents feel good about dropping them off," Sanders said.Benje said he thought her answer was authentic and looks forward to see what steps the White House will take.Benje is a student at Marin County Day School on assignment with Time for Kids Magazine.