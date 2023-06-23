HPD prostitution initiative sees drop in offense calls in that area since start: 'It's a ghost town'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a sight folks who live in southwest Houston have become accustomed to; Night walking, solicitation for sex, and prostitution. Until recently.

"Now, they're showing up, and nobody's out here. It's a ghost town at night," Commander Reece Hardy, with HPD's Westside Division, said.

Since May 16, HPD's westside division has been shutting down Centre Parkway and Plainfield between Bissonnet and the Southwest Freeway nightly. At 10 p.m., the barriers go up, and they don't come down until early the next morning.

Neighbors in the area said they've noticed a difference.

"It's helping. We don't see them. It's been about two weeks. We've seen police activity, but we don't see them," Vanessa Flores said.

Julio Cerpas has run Thunder Auto Sound on Bissonnet near Centre for 21 years. He applauds HPD's initiative.

"Whatever the authorities are doing, it's working. So I see much of a difference now, and it's great. I'm so happy for that," he said.

Tonight on Eyewitness News at 10, the difference in calls made in previous months and the initiative's goal.

For more on this story, follow Erica Simon on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.