12-year-old wrestled knife away from brother during stabbing: Sheriff

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 12-year-old boy is being hailed a hero after saving his great-grandparents from being stabbed to death by his half-brother during an argument.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the couple, the boy and 20-year-old Lucian Johnston were in a car, when Johnston got into a verbal argument with his great-grandparents.According to the sheriff's office, the argument began after the great-grandparents told Johnston he could no longer live with them due to concerns about his recent behavior.Deputies said Johnston, from the backseat, began stabbing them in the head and neck with a pocket knife."The real hero in this ordeal is a 12-year-old that was also in the backseat at the time of the brutal attack," said Gonzalez in a tweet thread. "He managed to wrestle the knife away from Johnston & threw it out the window, which successfully stopped the attack."Deputies said Johnston later fled the scene after the car came to a stop. He was arrested and is now facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Gonzalez.The great-grandparents, 76 and 92, were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They were released Monday night and are expected to make a full recovery."I've talked lately about my worry for the trauma impacting so many in our modern era," said Gonzalez in a tweet, who sounded distraught about the incident. "Surely, this entire family, including the 12-year-old, has new trauma to process."The boy was not injured during the incident and told investigators he was excited to help. Gonzalez said the boy "truly prevented a double-murder.""His grandfather praised him immensely for saving their lives," said Sgt. John Klafka. "(The great-grandfather) said if it wasn't for his grandson, the older grandson would've killed him. He felt positive of that."