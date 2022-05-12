SWAT responding to club where 80-100 shots were fired, hitting sleeping 12-year-old

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The SWAT team is responding to a club in northwest Harris County after a 12-year-old boy was hit by a stray bullet as he slept inside a nearby apartment.Officials said between 80 to 100 shots were fired from the club across the street and rounds went through a window into the Inwood Grove apartment homes, where the child was with his mother."Last week, the shooting death of a teen over the shoes he wore. Today, the shooting of a teen as he slept in his apartment. This should not happen and we're pissed about it," Gonzalez said on Twitter. "We're going to do everything we can to get those responsible for it."Gonzalez said it's a "chaotic scene" where authorities responded to the shooting in the 7300 block of Alabonson near Bayou Forest Drive at about 2:38 a.m. Thursday.According to the sheriff, when deputies arrived, they found the 12-year-old with a gunshot wound. At last check, he was listed in fair condition, but his wounds are serious.Gonzalez said that the boy may have been hit by a round from an assault rifle, wounding several parts of his body.He continued, saying that between 80 to 100 shots were fired and there may have been multiple shooters."There are suspect(s) on the run, armed with assault rifles, that shot a teen. They pose a serious threat to public safety. Help us identify them and bring them to justice," Gonzalez said.Lt. Cedrick Collier gave an update from the scene Thursday morning and said that surveillance video shows several males firing at each other.SWAT is on the scene in case someone is still inside the club.Collier said officials have been called out to the club multiple times before."It's just reckless and senseless. As you can see, gun violence is on the rise. It's just senseless. These types of incidents are just senseless. There's no need for it," Collier said.Authorities are asking anyone with information to call them at 713-221-6000 or 713-221-TIPS (8477). If you call in tips, you can remain anonymous.