112-year-old Houston woman celebrates her birthday with car parade

Miss Elizabeth Francis is now 111 years old and says her secret to longevity is her faith in God.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Look out world, Miss Francis just hit another milestone!Ms. Elizabeth Francis turned 112 years old on Sunday, and her family threw her a car parade to celebrate.Not only did her family show up, but Ms. Francis had a couple elected officials stop by to give her well-wishes."She's got that can-do spirit, that's Houston," Mayor Sylvester Turner said. "She's highly resilient, that's Houston."Francis also gets proclamations from the city and state every year she reaches another milestone.Crowned with a birthday tiara on her head, Francis waved at all the visitors who drove past her home Sunday afternoon.Ms. Francis was also once an ABC13 employee.