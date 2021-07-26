Society

112-year-old Houston woman celebrates her birthday with car parade

Happy 112th birthday, Ms. Elizabeth Francis!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Look out world, Miss Francis just hit another milestone!

Ms. Elizabeth Francis turned 112 years old on Sunday, and her family threw her a car parade to celebrate.

Not only did her family show up, but Ms. Francis had a couple elected officials stop by to give her well-wishes.

"She's got that can-do spirit, that's Houston," Mayor Sylvester Turner said. "She's highly resilient, that's Houston."

Francis also gets proclamations from the city and state every year she reaches another milestone.

Crowned with a birthday tiara on her head, Francis waved at all the visitors who drove past her home Sunday afternoon.

Ms. Francis was also once an ABC13 employee.

