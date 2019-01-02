11-year-old boy dies from apparent reaction to smell of fish

EMBED </>More Videos

11-year-old boy dies from apparent reaction to smell of fish (Credit: Shutterstock)

BROOKLYN, New York --
An 11-year-old boy died in his Brooklyn home Tuesday after authorities believe he had an allergic reaction to seafood that was being cooked at the time.

The Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death for Camron Jean-Pierre, who was found unconscious and unresponsive around 7:30 p.m.

Police say the child had some type of reaction to the seafood as the family prepared dinner.

He was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
allergiesfishcookingchild deathNew York
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New video shows deadly crash involving 14-year-old driver
Dad's blood alcohol more than twice the limit: Prosecutors
ABC13 Storm Updates: Possible flash flooding threatens Houston
Activists say fatal shooting of girl similar to 2017 incident
14-year-old driver charged with murder in crash that killed woman
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian expecting fourth child: report
Suspect arrested in series of burglaries targeting celebs in Hollywood
Airport ramp agent breaks out dance moves to cheer up crying child
Show More
Wrong-way driver passed out in car on Hwy 59 arrested for DWI
Texas mascot charges at Georgia's bulldog prior to game
TxDOT invites Texans to offer their input on rail projects
Meet the newest Girl Scout cookie, Caramel Chocolate Chip
'Mean' Gene Okerlund, WWE legend, dies at 76
More News