U.S. & WORLD

11-year-old arrested after not reciting pledge of allegiance

EMBED </>More Videos

Boy arrested after refusing to recite pledge. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 18, 2019.

A Florida mother is demanding justice for her 11-year-old son.

She says he refused to recite the pledge of allegiance and ended up getting arrested over it.

It happened at Lawton Chiles Middle Academy in Lakeland earlier this month.

Dhakira Talbot says a substitute teacher asked her son to stand up for the pledge and he refused.

The situation escalated and the 6th grade student was arrested for refusing to follow multiple commands, repeatedly calling school leaders racist and being disruptive.

"My son has never been through anything like this, and I feel they should've handled this differently," Talbot said.

School district officials says students are not required to participate in the pledge of allegiance.

They say the substitute teacher will no longer be able to work for the district.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldeducationstudentsstudent arrestedchildrenamerican flag
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
'Culinary Oscars' will reveal finalists at Houston event
Key witness says Colorado man fatally beat fianceé with bat
Cook Co. State's Attorney Kim Foxx recuses herself from Jussie Smollett investigation
Man's shooting range marriage proposal hits the target
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Dad says woman confronted students over prom photos
Deadly raid leads to change on no-knock warrants
Surviving dog from deadly HPD raid to get new home
$1,000 vanishes from aging woman's bank through Zelle
Make your own artwork at this Cypress DIY social studio
Home with 'Impeach Trump' sign vandalized on camera
Softball coach charged after alleged attack on grandmother
Going to rodeo cookoff? Don't forget umbrellas and coats!
Show More
Man accused of flashing woman and her 16-year-old daughter
Houston Zoo Camp Zoofari registration now open
Community on edge after 2 men shot to death inside their home
Man's shooting range marriage proposal hits the target
Statue of iconic WWII embrace spray-painted with #MeToo
More News