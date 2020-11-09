Family & Parenting

Houston woman who turned 103 says exercise at her local YMCA paid off

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston woman celebrated her 103rd birthday on Sunday, and said she owes her long life to her local YMCA.

Dora Jenkins was surprised with a car parade for her birthday outside of her home in southwest Houston. She told Eyewitness News she's been going to the Weekley Family YMCA on Stella Link Road for the past 50 years, but had to stop due to the pandemic.

"I've been doing this since they opened the Y," she said.

Her son believes that's her key to turning 103.

"She's always watched her diet, she's always watched her weight, and she's exercised on a regular basis for over 50 years," he said. "That's got to be the key. Plus, there's probably a genetic role there too."

