More than 100 arrests made Saturday during riots, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More than 100 people were arrested on various offenses in a second night of protests and riots over the death of George Floyd, according to Houston police.

"Thanks to our partner agencies tonight for help in keeping the downtown area safe," HPD tweeted.

Video shows the windows of the Forever21 store at the Galleria that looters smashed in an attempt to break in.


Police were nearby when the incident happened and detained seven people outside.

