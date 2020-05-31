More than 100 arrests made Saturday during riots, HPD says

SEE RELATED STORY: 'We're sick of it': Anger over George Floyd killings shatters US
"Thanks to our partner agencies tonight for help in keeping the downtown area safe," HPD tweeted.
Video shows the windows of the Forever21 store at the Galleria that looters smashed in an attempt to break in.
Police were nearby when the incident happened and detained seven people outside.
Thanks to our partner agencies tonite for help in keeping the downtown area safe. More than 100 individuals were arrested on various offenses.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 31, 2020
Exec Asst Chief @MattSlinkard (right) speaks with Chief @ArtAcevedo & @SheriffEd_HCSO (left) at an arrest site.#hounews pic.twitter.com/0MM2d94vUX