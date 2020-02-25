10-year-old shot near Greenspoint area, sheriff says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 10-year-old child was shot near the Greenspoint area, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

It happened in the 18200 block of Chisholm Trail near Rankin Road Tuesday evening.



Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the child was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

In an update, Gonzalez said they believe a 19-year-old family member was in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

He said the teen was handling a pistol and "accidentally" shot the child.



The incident remains under investigation.
