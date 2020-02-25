10-year-old shot near Greenspoint area, sheriff says

@HCSOTexas units are at 18200 blk of Chisholm Trail. Very preliminary report indicates a 10-yr-old has been shot. Child has been transported by ambulance, unk. condition. Circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown. I’ll be en route to the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/BgfhmllHeF — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 25, 2020

Update: initial reports indicate that an adult family member (possibly 19 yrs) was in the apt with the child. The female was handing a pistol and “accidentally” shot the child. The child is in critical condition. #HouNews https://t.co/ik5tSVsNsY — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 25, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 10-year-old child was shot near the Greenspoint area, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.It happened in the 18200 block of Chisholm Trail near Rankin Road Tuesday evening.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the child was sent to the hospital in critical condition.In an update, Gonzalez said they believe a 19-year-old family member was in the apartment at the time of the shooting.He said the teen was handling a pistol and "accidentally" shot the child.The incident remains under investigation.