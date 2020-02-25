10-year-old shot near Greenspoint area, sheriff says

It happened in the 18200 block of Chisholm Trail near Rankin Road Tuesday evening.
@HCSOTexas units are at 18200 blk of Chisholm Trail. Very preliminary report indicates a 10-yr-old has been shot. Child has been transported by ambulance, unk. condition. Circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown. I’ll be en route to the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/BgfhmllHeF— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 25, 2020
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the child was sent to the hospital in critical condition.
In an update, Gonzalez said they believe a 19-year-old family member was in the apartment at the time of the shooting.
He said the teen was handling a pistol and "accidentally" shot the child.
Update: initial reports indicate that an adult family member (possibly 19 yrs) was in the apt with the child. The female was handing a pistol and “accidentally” shot the child. The child is in critical condition. #HouNews https://t.co/ik5tSVsNsY— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 25, 2020
The incident remains under investigation.