10 suspects linked to robbery spree on UH campus

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Ten suspects have been charged for a string of robberies on the University of Houston campus.
Tuesday, UH police linked two adults and eight juveniles to three robberies that happened on campus in early January.
Chief Ceasar Moore Jr. said eight arrests have been made, but did not mention the whereabouts of the other two suspects.
Moore said a gun was not used in the first robbery at Cullen Oaks parking garage, but that BB guns and a plastic replica of a 9mm gun were believed used in the two other robberies.
The UH community has been on high alert since the robberies, which all happened over the course of two weeks.
