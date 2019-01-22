ARMED ROBBERY

10 suspects linked to robbery spree on UH campus

EMBED </>More Videos

10 suspects charged after three holdups at UH, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Ten suspects have been charged for a string of robberies on the University of Houston campus.

Tuesday, UH police linked two adults and eight juveniles to three robberies that happened on campus in early January.

Chief Ceasar Moore Jr. said eight arrests have been made, but did not mention the whereabouts of the other two suspects.

Moore said a gun was not used in the first robbery at Cullen Oaks parking garage, but that BB guns and a plastic replica of a 9mm gun were believed used in the two other robberies.

The UH community has been on high alert since the robberies, which all happened over the course of two weeks.

RELATED: 3 robberies reported at UH in the last 2 weeks
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
university of houstonsecurityrobberyarmed robberyHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARMED ROBBERY
Teen robbery suspect wanted in murder of his own friend
2 armed robberies in 1 week at UH campus
Mom of teen killed during robbery suing Subway over his murder
Elderly man held up inside senior living facility at gunpoint
More armed robbery
Top Stories
Gunfire erupts outside Village School in west Houston
Alyssa Milano: 'MAGA hat is the new white hood'
Houston Weather: Another strong cold front blows through tonight
Man shatters deputy's windshield with his head: constable
Uber driver struggles with passenger who grabs at wheel
Authorities send warning after man impersonates city worker
Driver who was shot crashes into Spring ISD school bus
Justin Timberlake hosting Santa Fe HS shooting victim at show
Show More
Here are your 2019 Oscar nominees
Suspected drunk driver was leaving bar at time of crash
Think your child may be vaping? There are tests for that
Chris Brown and 2 others arrested for aggravated rape
Futuristic space hotel set to open in 2021
More News