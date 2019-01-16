3 robberies reported at UH in the last 2 weeks

University of Houston police say they are increasing patrols following three robberies in and around campus the past two weeks.

Three robberies have been reported in the last nine days on the University of Houston campus, and now faculty and students are being urged to remain aware of their surroundings.

"I want to assure you that we are doing everything we can to solve these crimes and make sure our campus is safe," said University of Houston Chief of Police Caeser Moore.

The first incident was reported on Monday, Jan. 7, when a student reported being robbed while rollerblading on top of the Cullen Oaks garage at about 7 p.m.

The student said three suspects pulled up in a car and demanded his vehicle. A fight broke out, and the suspects ended up stealing the student's car.

A Black 2016 Kia is still missing with the Texas license plate KXX0328.

The second incident happened on Saturday, Jan. 12, according to UHPD. The student was leaning on his vehicle when he was approached by approximately five male suspects.

Two of the suspects displayed what appeared to be a gun.

The latest incident happened on Tuesday, Jan. 14 in the Bayou Oaks parking lot.

A student was sitting inside of his vehicle, which was parked behind a gate, when two suspects approached and opened up the car doors, demanding the victim's wallet.

According to police, the suspects allegedly pointed a semi-automatic weapon at the victim. The car was stolen and later recovered with damage.

All three students were not seriously injured.

Campus officials are urging students and staff to pay attention to their surroundings and request an escort if they feel unsafe.

Anyone with information about these robberies is urged to contact the UH police department.

