Texas police chase ends with several people bailing from truck

ENCINO, Texas (KTRK) -- Video of a car chase involving the Brooks County Sheriff's Office has gone viral.The sheriff's office shared dashcam video of a pursuit with a Ford F-250 that had been reported stolen.The video shows the truck stopping, then shortly after, speeding off again.People in the bed of the truck could be seen flinging pieces of plywood off themselves before jumping out of the bed of the truck and running. About 10 people were spotted running from the vehicle.The video, which was posted on March 22, has been viewed more than 10 million times and shared more than 200,000 times.