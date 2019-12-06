10-month-old girl found safe after carjacking in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say the 10-month-old girl who was taken when a vehicle was stolen in northeast Houston has been found safe.

Houston police responded to reports of a stolen vehicle with a child inside at 6698 Homestead Road around 9:35 a.m.


The child was found safe minutes later inside the stolen Chevy Silverado.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC13 for updates.
