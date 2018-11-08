1-year-old injured after explosion occurs while dad allegedly makes drugs in bathroom

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno Police are investigating a case where a man seriously injured his child in a drug-making explosion.

FRESNO, California --
A honey oil explosion sent a 1-year-old to the hospital with second and third degree burns over the majority of his body.

It happened just after noon on Tuesday.

First responders were called to the apartment after a butane honey oil explosion.

Narcotics investigators and fire investigators believe 37-year-old Dell Young was in the process of manufacturing butane honey oil when it flashed.

Police have arrested Young on several felony charges including child endangerment.

"That could've started that whole apartment complex on fire, not just that little boy but everyone in the neighborhood could've been affected by that lab," said Sgt. Tim Tietjen.

On top of the four counts of felony child abuse, Young is now facing arson, manufacturing honey oil with the intent to sell and having a honey oil.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child endangermentchild injuredburn injuriesdrugsexplosionu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
13 dead including gunman in California nightclub shooting
Thousand Oaks shooting survivor also survived Vegas shooting
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering the victims
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Hero saves as many as 30 during Thousand Oaks shooting
15-year-old on ATV sparks police chase on Eastex Freeway
Liberty volunteer firefighter accused of sexually abusing child
Dad charged after crash kills his 8-year-old son
Show More
HUG DENIED: 'El Chapo' request for embrace shot down
Siblings, including 4-year-old, run away from foster home
Amber Alert: SUV used in kidnapping of teen found
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, hospitalized after fall
Thompson sentenced 25 years for Denny's chokehold death
More News