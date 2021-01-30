1 shot in possible road rage in NW Harris County

@HCSOTexas units in NW Harris County are investigating a possible road rage shooting that just occurred at 9000 SH 6 N, between West Rd & Huffmeister. A male driver in one car shot at another car, occupied by three. The driver was struck, but is stable at the moment. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/NP9GBT50ZW — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 30, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible road rage shooting in northwest Harris County.The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon on Highway 6 between West Road and Huffmeister.Deputies said a man in a car shot at another car that had three people in it.The driver of the car was shot, but he is currently stable, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.It's not immediately clear what caused the shooting.