1 shot in possible road rage in NW Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible road rage shooting in northwest Harris County.

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon on Highway 6 between West Road and Huffmeister.

Deputies said a man in a car shot at another car that had three people in it.

The driver of the car was shot, but he is currently stable, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.



It's not immediately clear what caused the shooting.
