1 person possibly dead after small plane crash near Katy

Plane crash update: unknown number of occupants, unknown if anyone survived the crash. @HCSOTexas is setting a perimeter. @TxDPSSoutheast is on the scene and @FAANews is enroute. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 31, 2019

Authorities are responding to reports of a plane crash in west Houston.DPS says the plane was found in a wooded area at 22110 Westerpine Ln.The Cy-Fair Fire Department says there may be one person dead at the scene.ABC13 Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene and will update the story with new details once they become available.