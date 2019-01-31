1 person possibly dead after small plane crash near Katy

Plane crash near Katy

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are responding to reports of a plane crash in west Houston.

DPS says the plane was found in a wooded area at 22110 Westerpine Ln.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department says there may be one person dead at the scene.



ABC13 Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene and will update the story with new details once they become available.
