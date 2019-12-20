1-month-old girl found alive at Harris Co. home that is tied to search for Austin mom

By and
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 1-month-old girl was taken alive from a home in northwest Harris County, where officers and agents from the Texas Rangers, Department of Public Safety, FBI and the Austin Police Department searched for hours overnight.

The search appeared to be part of a high profile investigation on Bo Jack Drive near Jersey Village.

The medical examiner's office also removed a body from the location.

An ambulance took the baby to the hospital. According to Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department, she didn't have any obvious injuries, but Child Protective Services called in requesting an evaluation.

The identity of the baby hasn't been released.

At one point, ABC13 counted about two dozen officers and agents at the home.

An Eyewitness News crew waited for what was believed to be a warrant service. Then, around 8:15 p.m., there was movement, with law enforcement going into the house.

But, authorities seemed to be more focused on a car in the driveway in the back.

SkyEye 13 captured on camera a vehicle parked in a driveway towards the back of a home on Bo Jack Drive near Jersey Village, on Dec. 19, 2019.



SkyEye 13 was overhead earlier in the day, and a Nissan was seen parked up close to the house.

The presence of Austin police has prompted our questions on whether this is connected to the disappearance of Austin mother Heidi Broussard and her infant daughter. They haven't been seen since Dec. 12.

Through online records and a source, we learned the car investigators were interested in at the scene is registered to someone Broussard knows.

A neighbor told ABC13 police asked her Thursday night whether she remembers any movement here on that day. The only official response from the FBI is a vague statement: "The FBI is lawfully present at the location conducting a law enforcement operation."



