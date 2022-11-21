WATCH LIVE

Richmond resident bought $1 million winning Powerball ticket in Houston

Monday, November 21, 2022 7:11PM
RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- A Richmond resident who bought a Powerball ticket in Houston just became $1 million richer earlier this month.

The ticket was bought at C's Speedy Mart on Bissonnet Street for the drawing on Nov. 7.

The winner wishes to remain anonymous but their second-tier winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn. The numbers were 10-33-41-47-56.

Powerball grand prizes currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the grand prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers.

