1 in custody after high-speed chase in northwest Houston

1 in custody after high-speed chase in northwest Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One person is in custody after a high-speed chase involving Harris County Pct. 4 constables Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, constables chased the suspect on the southbound lanes of IH-45 near Rankin Road.

The chase ended in the 6500 block of Stuebner Airline Road in northwest Houston.

During the chase, drivers were asked to avoid the area.

No other details have been released.
