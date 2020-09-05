Fatal wrong-way crash shuts down Grand Parkway in Spring

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A man on his way to work died Saturday when his vehicle was hit head-on by a wrong-way driver in south Montgomery County, authorities said.It happened on Grand Parkway at Rayford Road near Spring.An SUV was westbound in the eastbound lanes when it collided with another car, Texas DPS troopers said.The SUV driver was last listed in critical condition at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands.Shortly after the head-on crash, a FedEx tandem truck crashed into both vehicles after encountering smoke and debris from the initial collision, according to a Texas DPS trooper on the scene.Grand Parkway was closed while authorities investigated.Texas DPS troopers, Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies, and Montgomery County Pct. 3 deputy constables were investigating the crash.