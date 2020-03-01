Man dead in officer-involved shooting after trying to steal a car in east Harris Co.

CLOVERLEAF, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Cloverleaf on Sunday morning, said deputies.





Officers received a call around 9:28 a.m. about a suspicious person, said the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The man tried to steal a car while holding the owner at gunpoint.

After deputies arrived to the scene at 14406 Maisemore Road, the suspect pointed his gun at one of them.

The officer discharged the man's weapon and shot him.



He was then transported to the hospital where he later died from his wounds.

