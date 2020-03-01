Man dead in officer-involved shooting after trying to steal a car in east Harris Co.

Update for officer involved shooting at 200 block of Black Rock and Maismore. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez https://t.co/4gSjhrlzTk — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) March 1, 2020

The male has been confirmed deceased at the hospital. https://t.co/Rl9DbFzmm6 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 1, 2020

At approx 10 a.m. our @HCSO_D3Patrol units responded to an officer involved shooting in the 400 block of Freeport and Bretagne. No deputies were injured. Suspect hit condition is unknown. Heavy police activity in the area, please seek alternative routes. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/WFaWAP9eKi — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) March 1, 2020

The suspect has died from his wounds. PIO is on scene. #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) March 1, 2020

CLOVERLEAF, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Cloverleaf on Sunday morning, said deputies.Officers received a call around 9:28 a.m. about a suspicious person, said the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The man tried to steal a car while holding the owner at gunpoint.After deputies arrived to the scene at 14406 Maisemore Road, the suspect pointed his gun at one of them.The officer discharged the man's weapon and shot him.He was then transported to the hospital where he later died from his wounds.