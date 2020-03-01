1 person shot to death after man waves around gun in nightclub in east Houston

Family members tell me Jarret Porter is the man who died after he was shot in a Houston nightclub this morning. They say he was 31 and leaves behind a wife and two young daughters. pic.twitter.com/FkXdFSTI8z — Raven Ambers (@ravenabc13) March 1, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed by a suspect waving around a gun inside a nightclub on the East Freeway.Houston police responded to reports of a shooting off the East Freeway at Federal around 1:40 a.m.Witnesses say a man took out a rifle from his truck after learning some of his things had been stolen.When the man returned inside the bar, he allegedly started waving around the gun.At some point, police say the man's gun went off, shooting and killing 31-year-old Jarret Porter.The shooter ran from the scene, but authorities later caught up to him and arrested him after finding several guns inside of his car.Porter's family said he leaves behind a wife and daughter.