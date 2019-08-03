1 dead, 1 injured in southeast Houston double shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a deadly double shooting at Leonora and Glen Prairie in southeast Houston.
Homicide detectives confirmed to ABC13 that one man was killed and another victim was rushed to the hospital.
The victim in the hospital is expected to survive.
The first call for help came in around 4:30 Saturday morning.
Investigators are speaking to witnesses to see what led to the gunfire.
