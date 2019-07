Patrol officers are on the scene of a shooting at Fountain View Dr. and the Southwest Freeway. At least one male has been shot. Expect traffic delays in the area. CC1 #HouNews #Houtraffic — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 16, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police Department responded to a shooting Sunday morning around 10 a.m. near a homeless camp located at Fountain View Drive and the Southwest Freeway.Authorities say one man is dead on the scene, and another victim was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.Authorities on the scene say the two men shot were brothers and both homeless.HPD has one suspect in custody.