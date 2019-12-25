1 suspect dead, 1 hurt after attempting to rob fireworks stand, deputies say

@HCSOTexas units are at 4820 SH 6 N. Preliminary info: 3-4 males attempted to rob a fireworks stand. An employee at the location possibly disarmed one of the males and fired shots at them. One robbery suspect is deceased at the scene, another is wounded and being taken to pic.twitter.com/ZGlLJrwUgm — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 25, 2019

An alleged teenage robber has died after his own gun was turned on him at a firework stand

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two suspects were shot after they attempted to rob a fireworks stand on Christmas Eve in west Harris County, officials say.It happened at a stand located at 4820 Highway 6 at around 8:30 p.m.According to a tweet posted by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, three to four men tried to rob the stand when two of them were shot by an employee.Gonzalez says the employee 'disarmed one of the males' and shot at the suspects.One of the suspects who was shot died at the scene, while the other was sent to the hospital. His condition was not released."Other suspect(s) may have fled the scene," said Gonzalez.Deputies issued a search for the remaining suspects in the area.Earlier this summer, a 19-year-old, who also attempted to rob a fireworks stand in north Harris County, died after being shot in the face with his own gun by one of the stand's employees, according to deputies.