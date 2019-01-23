$50,000 in illegal substances seized in Sugar Land

The Fort Bend County Narcotics Task Force office conducted a drug bust in the 13800 block of Southline Rd.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Narcotics officers said they found more than $50,000 worth of drugs at a Sugar Land home.

Since the beginning of the year, the Fort Bend County Narcotics Task Force has performed multiple undercover operations into the illegal sale and distribution of cocaine, Ecstasy, Xanax and THC oil.

Agents said during a drug bust in the 13800 block of Southline Road, two suspects were arrested and officers found 82 grams of cocaine, 120 grams of THC, around 4,200 Ecstasy pills, 4,100 Xanax pills, 50 grams of marijuana, $5,880 in cash and 11 guns.

RELATED: Authorities find marijuana, Xanax and THC extracts valued at $33,000 during drug bust in Sugar Land
Authorities find marijuana, Xanax and THC extracts valued at $33,000 during drug bust in Sugar Land


Edwin Garcia, 29, of Sugar Land, has been charged with manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine), first-degree felony manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance (THC oil), first-degree felony manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance (Ecstasy), first-degree felony manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance (Xanax), first-degree felony unlawful possession of firearm by felon, third-degree felony money laundering, and third-degree felony possession of marijuana.
Hector Garcia, 25, of Sugar Land, has been charged with possession of marijuana.
