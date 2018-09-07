DRUG BUST

Authorities find marijuana, Xanax and THC extracts valued at $33,000 during drug bust in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
The Fort Bend County Narcotics Task Force has concluded an investigation targeting a main source of supply of marijuana and THC extracts in Sugar Land.

Deputies say a search warrant was executed this Friday morning at a residence located at the 10000 block of Sugarbridge Trail.

The search warrant lead to the seizure of approximately 6.5 pounds of marijuana, 198 THC vapes, Xanax and a little over $7,000, police say. The substances seized allegedly have a street value of over $33,000.

Faraz Shaikh, 20, was arrested and booked into the Fort Bend County Jail on charges that include first degree felony manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, state jail felony manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, second degree felony possession of marijuana, and a state jail felony money laundering charge.

Deputies say charges were committed in a drug free zone.

During the past several months, deputies say they have conducted numerous undercover operations focused on identifying sources of supply of marijuana and illicit THC extracts sold and distributed throughout Fort Bend County areas.
