$2M mansion fire under investigation in The Woodlands

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5346170" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Firefighters in The Woodlands say two people were injured after a fire broke out at the mansion.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A family's home in The Woodlands has been destroyed by fire, and it's not the first time they've faced the same type of tragedy.A massive fire destroyed the $2 million mansion in The Woodlands on Palmer Woods on Thursday. The homeowners weren't home at the time, but two workers painting inside the home were injured.Both injured workers were transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Woodlands, where a Life Flight helicopter met them, transporting the more seriously injured patient to a burn center in the Houston Medical Center. That victim is expected to survive but received serious burns to his face and upper torso. The other worker was also transported by ground ambulance to the burn center with less severe injuries and is also expected to recover.About 15 units from the Woodlands Fire Department were on scene trying to get the flames under control. Officials say it will be a total loss.The investigation is still ongoing, but preliminary information from witnesses is that the fire was sparked in the area where the men were painting.While losing everything they own, the family knows it's all replaceable except for three things, their loving pets. Sophie, the family dog; Teddy, the inside cat; and Whitie, their outside cat, are still missing.Tragically, the family had a home burn before, around the late 1990s.