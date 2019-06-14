3 beloved pets missing after fire guts mansion in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A family in The Woodlands is desperate to find their beloved pets after losing so much more in a devastating fire.

Jeff and Pamela Stallones' home is a total loss after it was gutted by a massive fire on Thursday afternoon.

PHOTOS: Beloved pets missing after mansion blaze

The Stallones were in Austin when the fire occurred, but in the midst of picking up the pieces, their thoughts are with three family members that have gone missing: their dog, Sophie, and cats Teddy and Whitey.

The family knows their belongings are replaceable, but they are holding out hope their pets made it out alive.

The Stallones' daughter shared photos of their pets with ABC13 Eyewitness News.

She said she wants to believe the three animals ran out before the fire could destroy the home.

Two people, possibly workers who were remodeling the home, were injured in the fire and taken to the hospital. The cause is not known.

