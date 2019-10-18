$25K reward offered in murder of young Fort Bend father

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have identified a vehicle believed to be connected to a home invasion and murder earlier this week.

Brenton Estorffe, 29, was asleep in his home on Glen Rosa Drive when two men broke a window and entered in the back of the house. He was shot and killed while confronting them.

A light-colored four-door sedan is seen on surveillance video nearby around the time the break-in happened, according to Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls.

"We see the same vehicle enter the neighborhood before the 911 call took place," Nehls said.

It's not clear what type of vehicle is seen on the video but investigators said they believe it may have a sunroof.

"He gave his life in defense of his family. What more honor can you bestow on an individual than that," Nehls said.

Detective Thomas Cantu is leading a team of investigators as they follow up on leads in the case.

"We're going to continue to investigate leads that we do have now," Cantu said. "We're going to continue to canvass several miles out."

Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

