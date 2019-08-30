$1M bond set for David Temple as he awaits new sentencing phase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man who has been convicted of murdering his wife 20 years ago had his bond set at $1 million Friday morning.

Earlier this month, a jury found David Temple guilty of murdering his wife Belinda, but a mistrial was declared for the punishment phase.

SEE MORE: Judge declares mistrial during sentencing phase for former HS coach who killed wife

The new sentencing phase will bring a new jury to hear all the evidence again. They will not decide guilt or innocence, only Temple's sentence, which could be probation all the way up to life in prison. It will be the third time the family will hear the details of Belinda's grisly murder. She was eight months pregnant at the time she was shot and killed.

Temple served nine years in prison after a 2007 conviction of killing Belinda. He was released and granted a new trial because it was found the prosecution withheld evidence.

Prosecutors said Temple wanted out of his marriage, so he killed his wife and staged a break-in. He was having an affair with a young teacher at the school where he coached football.

David and Heather continued their relationship after Belinda's murder, and eventually married. Heather Temple remained with David after he was found guilty of murder and spent a decade behind bars.

Defense attorney, Stanley Schneider, is already discussing potential appeals after sentencing, saying this case could still be ongoing for years to come.

"Right now, it's going to be a procedural quagmire. There was no evidence of a weapon," he said. "The timeline will have to be considered on appeal. That record has to be prepared. It's a quagmire for the appealate court."
