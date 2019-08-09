DAVID TEMPLE: Judge declares mistrial during sentencing phase for former HS coach who killed wife

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5447537" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The murder of Belinda Temple: Timeline

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The judge in the David Temple trial declared a mistrial in the sentencing of the former Alief Hastings football coach who was found guilty of killing his wife Belinda after the jury couldn't reach a decision.On Friday morning, officials told ABC13 that two jurors refused to deliberate on the sentencing."When two jurors are not willing to budge at all, there is nothing more we can do. It is best for all families involved and for society to give someone else a try," the judge explained.Closing arguments in the sentencing phase were heard Wednesday. The jury deliberated all day Thursday and for several hours on Friday."Severe violence has already been done to most. We believe it is a total fluke, a one in a thousand chance that this group of jurors was assembled. We know the price a mistrial carries. We know it will put families through weeks of hell," the judge said.Temple faced sentencing according to the law that was in place when the crime was committed, a legal expert says. That meant a range of punishment that could have included probation.Eight men and four women convicted Temple Tuesday after eight hours and five minutes of deliberations.This is the second time Temple's case has been before a jury. He was convicted several years after Belinda, who was pregnant with their second child, was found shot to death inside a closet at their home. Her killer used a shotgun.Temple served nine years in prison before he was granted a new trial because it was found the prosecution had withheld evidence that would have benefited the defense.Prosecutors say Temple wanted out of his marriage, so he killed his wife and staged a break-in. He was having an affair with a young teacher at the school where he coached football.David and Heather continued their relationship after Belinda's murder, and eventually married. Heather Temple remained with David after he was found guilty of murder and spent a decade behind bars.