$100K worth of drugs found between child and car seat

By ABC7.com staff
MURRIETA, California -- Police in Murrieta arrested a woman after discovering $100,000 worth of drugs hidden in her baby's car seat.

U.S. Border Patrol agents pulled over the car earlier this month. While searching the vehicle, police say they found more than 38 pounds of meth, cocaine and heroin tucked underneath the child.

The woman was booked into the Riverside County Jail.

Related topics:
californiaarrestu.s. & worlddrugscar seats
