crime

More than $1 million worth of meth and heroin found in couple's truck, police say

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and woman have been arrested after a police chase led to what investigators are now calling a million dollar drug bust.

The chase began along the 9700 block of Tavenor Street in southeast Houston near Hobby Airport around 11:20 a.m. Monday.

It ended in a traffic jam along the Gulf Freeway feeder road near the South Loop.

During the arrest, officers discovered the couple had outstanding felony warrants. Police say they later found 10 kilos of meth inside the couple's truck along with heroin.

Investigators say both the man and woman surrendered peacefully once they were surrounded.

Police say the truck is registered out of Carrizo Springs, Texas, located about an hour and a half north of Laredo, which sits 30 minutes away from the border.

ABC13 Eyewitness News spoke with a private investigator and said the likelihood that the drugs came from across the border is 'very good.'

'The likelihood that it involves one of the cartels is probably even better, since it's from that area," said private investigator Mark Stephens.

Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonarrestpolice chasecrimedrug arresthouston police departmentdrug bustdrugdrugs
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
Pink Lady Bandit on the run after bank robberies in 3 states
Buzbee's reward up to $10k after campaign signs vandalized
20 Tony Buzbee campaign signs vandalized with swastikas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Show More
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
Security guard shoots 15-year-old robbery suspect in SW Houston
More TOP STORIES News