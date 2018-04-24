HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --It was a jarring scene played out to the horror of people who watched on Facebook Live - a man shot in the head.
Since the Easter Sunday shooting, the victim, Devyn Holmes, is recovering in the weeks after the horrific digital display.
April 1: Devyn Holmes is shot in the head while a cell phone broadcasts his interactions with a woman and another man inside a a vehicle outside a Valero gas station on Almeda and Southmore in southwest Houston.
Holmes is sent to Ben Taub Hospital in critical condition.
In the moments before the shooting, which was initially described as accidental, Holmes is heard on the Facebook Live video saying, "You're making me nervous."
The woman, identified as Cassandra Damper, allegedly fired the shot. Damper is eventually charged with aggravated assault with reckless serious bodily injury.
April 3: As Damper makes her first appearance in court, Holmes' family said their wounded loved one remains on life support, with his recovery up in the air.
April 4: Holmes is upgraded to stable condition just three days after taking a bullet to the head.
Meanwhile, Chas Martin, a Houston firefighter, described jumping in to save Holmes in the moments after the shot went off.
April 5: As Holmes continued to fight for his life, a childhood friend and NFL star, Mike Evans, talked with Eyewitness News about his old friend's ability to get through adversity.
"We saw on video that he was shot in the head and he survived that. He's a true warrior," Evans said.
April 11: A week and a half after the shooting, Holmes' family says the man's condition continues to improve, and in a big step, Devyn opens his eyes.
"The family strongly believes that the prayers and support they have received from all over the nation and the world are fueling Devyn's remarkable recovery," family attorney Shanna Hennigan said in a statement.
Hennigan adds, however, that doctors have kept him sedated "so that his brain can continue to heal."
Through it all, Holmes' mother has not left his side, according to the family attorney.
April 22: In the biggest stride in his recovery, Holmes is completely breathing on his own, according to his mother.
Sheree Holmes confirmed that the respirator was removed. She calls the progress amazing, but is also remaining reserved.
"The whole world. When I say the whole world, I've been getting prayers from everywhere. The whole world is praying for him and I really appreciate that," Sheree said.
