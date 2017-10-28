A new survey finds that a greater number of Millennials are saving their money for the future.According to bankrate.com, 60 percent of 18 to 26-year-olds are planning ahead compared to just 25 percent of the next older generation.Part of the reason young people are setting more aside is because they've had a front row seat to the financial crisis.Experts say the top reasons for saving are worries about the economy, including job security and stagnant incomes.