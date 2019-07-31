YouTube star Grant Thompson dies in paragliding accident

ST. GEORGE, Utah -- YouTube star Grant Thompson, the self-proclaimed "King of Random," has died following a paragliding accident.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Thompson's body was recovered early on Tuesday morning after his family filed a missing person's report when he didn't return from a parasailing trip on Monday night.

The "King of Random" founded his YouTube channel in 2010 and had amassed over 11 million subscribers.

Thompson's family said in a statement posted online: "It is with great sadness to inform everyone that Grant Thompson passed away last night. Grant had great love and appreciation for his fans. We invite you to share your thoughts for Grant and the channel in the comments."

He was 38 years old.
