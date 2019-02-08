6 juvenile burglary suspects detained in attempted home burglary

EMBED </>More Videos

Two schools in the area were placed on lockdown briefly during the search for suspects.

Six juvenile burglary suspects have been detained after running onto the property of two schools, prompting lockdowns at the campuses.

Deputies quickly responded to the home in the Brenwood Park subdivision in west Harris County Friday morning.

Deputies say the juveniles kicked open the door of the residence, but it's not clear if they made it inside.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that the suspects ran to Cy-Lakes High School and McFee Elementary School once deputies arrived.

Cy-Lakes High School tweeted about the incident, saying that the school was put on lockdown around 9:05 a.m. That has since been lifted.

Everyone is safe. The lockdown has also been lifted at McFee Elementary School.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglaryresidential burglaryHarris County
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
What was found in home after deadly drug raid: HPD warrant
'50 Shades' suburban home listing includes an adult den
H-E-B to open Third Ward's first new grocery in 3 decades
Medspa assistant arrested for illegal injections out of jail
Botox: What you should know before you get injected
HPD DRUG RAID TIMELINE: Before the raid to now
Bizarre trespassing arrest ends in child porn bust
Families displaced after apartment fire in west Houston
Show More
Prisoner transport company shuts down after inmate escape
FamilyTreeDNA defends decision to allow police to access results
Police respond to reports of a fight at North Forest HS
Man accused in shooting in front of kids arrested at Taco Bell
Child found in car next to man's dead body in parking lot
More News