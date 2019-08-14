Driver speeds off after hitting boy with vehicle in SE Houston: police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 2-year-old boy is dead after he was run over by a vehicle in southeast Houston.Police are investigating the deadly crash at 6305 Tierwester St. at Dixie Drive.Investigators said the young boy was following an adult into the parking lot when he fell behind.A driver who was backing up her vehicle hit the boy and then drove out of the parking lot. The driver eventually returned to the scene.Bystanders who saw what happened rushed to give aid to the child, but he was unresponsive. Officers who arrived at the scene pronounced the child dead.Houston police said it was unclear whether the driver knew she had hit the child or what prompted her to come back.The woman is being questioned by police.