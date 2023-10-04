Yorkshire Academy named Houston's 1st NOAA Ocean Guardian school

For the past five years, students have participated in science experiments and activities specifically related to ocean conservation. ABC13 was at the ceremony Wednesday morning.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A local school received a special designation from NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, for the work they are doing to help the ocean in and out of the classroom.

A special ceremony was held Wednesday morning at Yorkshire Academy in Memorial as they were named an Ocean Guardian school.

Local representatives from various NOAA offices in Galveston were in attendance to present the award, mentioning that what we do in Houston directly affects the ocean.

For the past five years, students have participated in science experiments and activities specifically related to ocean conservation. Some of those projects included growing algae farms, making their own beach cleanup devices, and sampling water from the gulf and Buffalo Bayou for contamination.

It takes five years for a school to complete the program, which is one of NOAA's leading STEM related initiatives.

