City of Houston to play role in tonight's nationwide COVID-19 memorial ahead of inauguration

Houston City Hall

Partnership Tower

Wortham Theater Center

Jones Hall

7 Wonders

The Lyric Center

Main Street Square

Montrose Highway 59 bridges/Interstate 69

The Wharf (art piece in front of the GRB)

Uptown Park/Post Oak

George Bush Intercontinental Airport

Hobby Airport

The team says they're honored to be a part of an event the inaugural committee says will highlight the resiliency and culture of Black Americans.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston gospel singer Yolanda Adams will sing at tonight's nationwide COVID-19 memorial as part of Inauguration Eve activities in Washington, DC.The event at 4:30 p.m. will honor the 400,000 lives lost in the United States to the pandemic.Adams is scheduled to sing "Hallelujah."In his first stop tonight after arriving in Washington, President-elect Joe Biden, along with Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and Harris' husband Douglas Emhoff, an entertainment lawyer, will participate in an event at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, where 400 lights will honor those who died from COVID-19.This is the first-ever lighting around the reflecting pool of the Lincoln Memorial.Houston will join that tribute in light and honor the national moment of unity. At 4:30 p.m., Houston landmarks and landmarks in other cities will illuminate with amber light. The lighting ceremony in Houston will include the following locations:At Houston City Hall, the combined Honor Guard from the Houston Police Department and Houston Fire Department also will participate in the ceremony, marking those who have died from COVID-19.