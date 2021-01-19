presidential inauguration

City of Houston to play role in tonight's nationwide COVID-19 memorial ahead of inauguration

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston gospel singer Yolanda Adams will sing at tonight's nationwide COVID-19 memorial as part of Inauguration Eve activities in Washington, DC.

The event at 4:30 p.m. will honor the 400,000 lives lost in the United States to the pandemic.

Adams is scheduled to sing "Hallelujah."

In his first stop tonight after arriving in Washington, President-elect Joe Biden, along with Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and Harris' husband Douglas Emhoff, an entertainment lawyer, will participate in an event at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, where 400 lights will honor those who died from COVID-19.

This is the first-ever lighting around the reflecting pool of the Lincoln Memorial.

Houston will join that tribute in light and honor the national moment of unity. At 4:30 p.m., Houston landmarks and landmarks in other cities will illuminate with amber light. The lighting ceremony in Houston will include the following locations:

  • Houston City Hall
  • Partnership Tower
  • Wortham Theater Center
  • Jones Hall
  • 7 Wonders
  • The Lyric Center
  • Main Street Square
  • Montrose Highway 59 bridges/Interstate 69
  • The Wharf (art piece in front of the GRB)


  • Uptown Park/Post Oak
  • George Bush Intercontinental Airport
  • Hobby Airport


At Houston City Hall, the combined Honor Guard from the Houston Police Department and Houston Fire Department also will participate in the ceremony, marking those who have died from COVID-19.

ABC13 will stream the 4:30 p.m. event in the video player above and our free streaming apps for Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV.

TSU debate team to be featured in virtual Inauguration Day event
EMBED More News Videos

The team says they're honored to be a part of an event the inaugural committee says will highlight the resiliency and culture of Black Americans.

