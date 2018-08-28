EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3049410" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video from the Houston Jewish Federation shows just how devastating Hurricane Harvey was.

The video is incredible -- and frightening.Back in February, Eyewitness News first aired video of floodwaters filling the Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center in Meyerland during Hurricane Harvey.The time-lapse video showed destruction of 35,000 square feet of the center.Earlier this year, Joel Dinkin, the executive vice president of the center, told ABC13 the facility is nearly restored.Twelve feet of water filled the building. Furniture floated away. Finally even the camera was submerged. And this center at the heart of Meyerland that had served more than 1,000 people a day was shut down.