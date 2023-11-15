Stabbing of 3 Yates HS students could be retaliatory, HPD says

According to police, the teens are believed to have assaulted the man earlier on Tuesday before the stabbing took place.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police do not believe the three Yates High School students who were stabbed on Tuesday evening were part of a random attack.

Just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to Scott Street near Cleburne. Three teen boys were stabbed near the METRO stop and sustained serious injuries. All three were taken to the hospital and were listed in stable condition.

According to police, the teens are believed to have assaulted the man earlier on Tuesday prior to the stabbing.

A spokesperson for the department described the stabbing as possibly being retaliatory.

Investigators are still looking to speak to the man, who is believed to be homeless. Police said they want to hear his version of the events before determining if charges will be filed.

HISD released the following statement regarding the attack:

"HISD is aware of an incident that occurred off campus and after school was released involving students at Yates HS. Three of our students were involved in an altercation with an unknown individual. They sustained significant injuries and have been transported to local hospitals. School staff is working to support the students and families. The Houston Police Department was first on the scene and will be handling the investigation. Support services will be available to students and staff on campus tomorrow. We have no additional information on the investigation, or the other individual involved at this time."

