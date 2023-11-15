3 Yates HS students stabbed during off-campus fight with another person, HISD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three students from Yates High School were hospitalized Tuesday evening after a fight off campus ended with them being stabbed, according to the Houston Independent School District.

According to Houston police, officers are investigating the scene at 3700 Scott St.

In a statement, HISD said the incident happened after school was released, and the students were involved in some sort of fight with an unknown person.

"They (students) sustained significant injuries and have been transported to local hospitals. School staff is working to support the students and families. The Houston Police Department was first on the scene and will be handling the investigation. Support services will be available to students and staff on campus (Wednesday). We have no additional information on the investigation or the other individual involved at this time," HISD's statement read.

As the investigation continues to unfold, police said the student's injuries are non-serious, and the stabbing suspect is a man.

