WWE's 2020 Royal Rumble event coming to Houston Sunday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Minute Maid Park will host the WWE Royal Rumble for the first time ever on January 26, 2020 as WWE Champion Brock Lesnar enters the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match at #1!
"We look forward to WWE fans from around the world descending on Houston for the Royal Rumble," said Janis Burke, CEO of the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority back in September.
Typically, WWE's big four pay-per-views draw interest internationally. Last year, the Royal Rumble took place at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona, which drew 48,193 people. Minute Maid Park's seating capacity for Astros games is 41,168, not taking into account thousands more seats on the field for the wrestling ring setup.
The WWE Royal Rumble will feature the Universal Championship Match: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan, The RAW Woman's Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Asuka, a 30-man Royal Rumble match and a 30-woman Royal Rumble match.
The winners of the matches go on to challenge a world champion at that year's Wrestlemania.
Doors open at 3:00 p.m. and the event starts at 5:00 p.m.
Tickets are still available, and you can purchase them at mpv.tickets.com.
WWE Royal Rumble is a clear bag only event.
Houston's Toyota Center has hosted numerous WWE events in the past, including tapings of the company's "Raw" and "Smackdown" cable television programs. It also hosted the 2017 Survivor Series, another of WWE's big four pay-per-views.
On a larger scale, the Astrodome and NRG Stadium have hosted Wrestlemania, WWE's flagship pay-per-view, in 2001 and 2009, respectively.
Houston also hosted the second ever Royal Rumble pay-per-view back in 1989 when it was staged at The Summit.
