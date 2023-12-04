Investigation underway after wrong-way driver hit, kills 1 person near Ship Channel, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is investigating after one person was killed in a wrong-way driver crash on Sunday morning.

The video above is from ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

According to authorities, a driver was going the wrong way on Central Street and K Avenue, near the Ship Channel and crashed into another car.

The driver going the right way was killed and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said the at-fault driver was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

None of the vehicles had any passengers.